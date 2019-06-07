Muslim woman says 4 teens attacked, harassed her on Bronx bus

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A Muslim woman is seeking justice after she said she was beaten and taunted by a group of teens in the Bronx -- and claims police did not conduct a proper investigation.The 22-year-old victim, a recent college graduate, said she had just gotten off the Bx35 at Third Ave and E. 168th Street in Morrisania on May 10 when the group of young teens started harassing her, making inappropriate statements about her hijab.She said the altercation turned physical and that she was pushed off the bus and attacked outside. During the fight, she claimed the group threw sunflower seeds at her and yelled racial insults.The victim said her nose was broken, her belongings -- including at least $500, her academic award, insurance card, and passport -- were all lost. She now has $4000 in medical bills.The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, planned to hold a press conference on Friday to bring awareness to the incident. They want to educate New Yorkers about the New York City Human Rights Law.Three of the identified suspects are 15 years old and a fourth is 16 years old. The Bronx District Attorney's Office has deferred prosecution as police search for more evidence against the teens.The victim claims the NYPD did not conduct a thorough, proper investigation. Eyewitness News reached out to the NYPD and Bronx DA for comment.----------