Pets & Animals

That is not a shark: Video shows bird carrying large fish over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- There's been a video circulating on social media showing what users are saying is a bird carrying a shark through the sky over Myrtle Beach.

But is that what really happened?

While the sea creature might be large, Ed Piotrowski, chief meteorologist with local media outlet WPDE, said it's actually a large Spanish mackerel being carried by an osprey.

Footage shot by Tennessee native Ashley White from the 17th floor of an apartment building where she was staying on vacation shows the fish wriggling around trying to escape capture as the bird carries it high above the beach.

The bird had grabbed the fish with its talons on June 22.

Osprey birds are, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, "locally known as fish hawks or fish eagles."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth carolinabeachesbirdssharksfish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested after 2-year-old boy slashed in face in NYC
NYC's outdoor dining shifts into high gear this weekend
Everything to know about Nathan's hot dog contest 2020
Six Flags Great Adventure reopening with safety measures
Work begins on Black Lives Matter street mural in Harlem
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
Show More
Gruesome details show how soldier may have been killed
AccuWeather: Hot and humid Friday
Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July
Washington Redskins no more? NFL team reviewing name
Bridgeport man arrested, charged in 1993 diner murder
More TOP STORIES News