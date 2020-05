Coronavirus News: Boy who survived mystery illness welcomed home by first responders who saved his life

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An 8-year-old boy who survived a mystery pediatric illness was welcomed home by some of the first responders who helped save his life.Jayden Hardowar clearly had no idea what the big deal was, but to his family, and his neighbors, and the first responders who lined the sidewalk Tuesday -- the fact that he was walking home at all was the best news they could get."Two weeks ago ago we didn't see this to be happening we were worried," his father said. "I want to thank you thank you guys."Late last month, firefighter Tom Gonzalez with FDNY Engine 294 pushed the button that shocked Jayden back to life."After what's been going on the last few months, to see somebody come back and continue their life, it's an amazing thing," Gonzalez said.Just weeks ago, Jayden was sick and suffering from the alarming and mysterious disease known as pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which is believed to be somehow related to COVID-19.Doctors say they think the presentation is an abnormal aggressive immune reaction to an exposure to COVID.New cases are emerging by the day in at least 13 states. In New York, there are about 100 cases so far and three have been fatal.Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it is a truly disturbing situation.Jayden's case started with a fever for several days before his heart stopped. His brother gave him CPR before police and then the fire department could arrive.Gonzalez, who has an 8-year-old son of his own, returned to celebrate life."It's just insane out there, people have used the word apocalyptic being in the epicenter of this, but to actually see a good thing happen, it makes you feel real good inside," Gonzalez said.