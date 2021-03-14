Early morning light in the sky over New Jersey from SpaceX launch

The calls started coming into 6abc around 6:15 a.m.
Viewers contacted our sister station, WPVI Action News in Philadelphia, from Montgomery, Bucks and Chester counties in Pennsylvania; Camden and Cape May counties in New Jersey; and New Castle County, Delaware.
Astronomer Derrick Pitts of the Franklin Institute told Action News that the light was from the SpaceX launch.
According to SpaceX, there was a launch at 6:01 a.m. at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This launch was the ninth launch and landing of Falcon 9 first stage booster.
