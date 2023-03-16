Paterson Police release body camera video in deadly shooting of Najee Seabrooks

Body camera footage was released Thursday of a police-involved shooting in Paterson, New Jersey that led to the death Najee Seabrooks. Sonia Rincon has the breaking details.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New body camera footage was released Thursday of a police-involved shooting in Paterson that led to the death of a community activist earlier this month.

The deadly shooting happened on March 3, after Paterson police responded to Mill Street after receiving a 911 call from an individual in distress.

Officials say the individual identified as Najee Seabrooks was having a mental health crisis when officers say he came at them with a knife.

The newly released video shows Seabrooks come out of a room with a knife and lunge at the officers. That's when the officers shoot Seabrooks.

Seabrooks' death has sparked outrage from other community activists.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

