Naked Texas intruder may have tried entering other homes before couple encountered him

A couple living on Timberlark Drive in Kingwood's Hunters Ridge neighborhood are trying to stop a naked intruder from terrorizing neighbors next.

KINGWOOD, Texas -- A Kingwood, Texas couple was awakened early Friday morning by a naked man standing over their bed.

Home security video captured the man, who was wearing only shoes, a face mask, and a ball cap. He tried to break into other homes before making his way into Heather Dumais' residence.

"It's very unnerving to wake up and see anyone standing there, never mind in full nudity," Dumais told ABC13.

It happened at about 3:25 a.m. Dumais said she nudged her boyfriend, Jason Graham, awake. Graham then chased the man downstairs and outside into the woods.

"It's just incredible that someone is that bold to be able to come into the house. I really believe this is some type of sexual perpetrator," Graham said.

The couple believes the man stole Dumais' purse, a photo of her college-aged daughter, and her daughter's bra. He rummaged through drawers, they said. They are not sure how he got in or how long he had been in the house.

Neighbors on Timberlark Drive reviewed home security cameras and found a number of videos of the intruder in their Hunters Ridge neighborhood near Creekwood Middle School, starting at about 2:18 a.m., about an hour before the intrusion. The couple fears he was inside their house for about that long.

Video shows him checking the front doors of several homes. It appears when he could not get into the one house, he rubbed his genitals on the car in the driveway before moving on.

On Friday afternoon, friends distributed flyers alerting residents and asking for any additional video. Houston police are investigating. The couple wants everyone to beware.

"We need to get him off the streets. He needs help, and this is not normal," Graham said.

"We really just want to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else," Dumais added.

The intruder, believed to be in his 20s, is described as tall with a thin build. He is white and pale with dark brown or black hair.

