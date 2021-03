'Naked Cowboy' arrested in Florida during 'Bike Week'

EMBED >More News Videos Just about every New York City resident has a story about finding an apartment, but a woman from Roosevelt Island can probably top them all.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The " Naked Cowboy ," all too familiar to Times Square visitors, has been arrested in Florida.Robert Burck, 50, was charged with aggressive panhandling and resisting an officer without violenceA video of the arrest posted on YouTube shows Burck with his signature guitar that is strategically placed to give the illusion of nudity.A small crowd gathered could be seen booing and one person yelled, "Free the cowboy!" as a handcuffed Burck stands near a Daytona Beach police squad car with two officers.One of New York City's most famous street performers is in Daytona Beach for its annual "Bike Week."This was his 21st time attending the popular motorcycle event.According to jail records, he was released on Sunday.Fans of his know Burck for singing with his guitar in Times Square wearing only white briefs, boots, and a cowboy hat.----------