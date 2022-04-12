NYCHA administrator suspended after appearing nude on Zoom meeting with woman in bed: Report

According to a report published in The City, NYCHA Bronx neighborhood administrator Alex Tolozano allegedly appeared totally nude on a Zoom meeting with his coworkers.
In a video obtained by the publication, Tolozano's co-workers sound confused before seeing a woman's face appear on the call.
Moments later, the camera allegedly turns to a naked Tolozano, followed by a chorus of shouts from his co-workers.
There were 50 NYCHA employees on the call, some of them were top-tier administrators.
"Inappropriate activity, absconding from work, and time abuse are not tolerated at NYCHA and will be met with suitable consequences," NYCHA Chief Communications Officer Barbara Brancaccio said. "Most importantly, NYCHA is working tirelessly to root out bad actors and create a culture of compliance, service, professionalism, and respect and we will not allow this unacceptable behavior to deter us from our mission or discourage or demoralize our extraordinary workforce."
The housing authority has since released a statement saying they, "took swift disciplinary action" and have since suspended Tolozano.
