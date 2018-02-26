Naked man riding ATV leads police on highway chase

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver recorded a naked man riding an ATV who led police on a chase.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri --
A naked man riding an ATV in Kansas City led police on an hour-long chase Sunday.

According to local reports, the man drove into oncoming traffic during the pursuit, which finally ended near a former casino.

The man who recorded the bizarre chase says he did it to prove to his partner why he was going to be late for dinner.

SEE ALSO: 11 weird things that happen on Houston highways
EMBED More News Videos

We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway.



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasepolice chasenaked mannaked in publicatvu.s. & worldMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News