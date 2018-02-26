Naked man riding ATV leads police on highway chase

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1998405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway.

A naked man riding an ATV in Kansas City led police on an hour-long chase Sunday.According to local reports, the man drove into oncoming traffic during the pursuit, which finally ended near a former casino.The man who recorded the bizarre chase says he did it to prove to his partner why he was going to be late for dinner.----------