BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Love is in the air at the Bronx Zoo, kind of...
The Bronx Zoo has kicked off its annual "Name-a-Roach" event, now in its 10th year.
It started back in 2011, the annual attraction has had thousands of roaches named all in the name of love and the environment.
According to the zoo, it's all in good fun and for a good cause.
For a few weeks leading up to Valentine's Day, zoogoers and anyone else interested can name a not-so-cuddly Madagascar Hissing Cockroach in honor of a loved or even a not so loved one.
For a $15 donation, people can download a certificate featuring the name chosen for their roach. The proceeds go towards helping the Wildlife Conservation Society, or WCS, save wildlife and wild places in New York and around the world.
People from all over the world have named roaches after someone in their lives.
Some get creative, naming a roach after political candidates, celebrities, and other public figures.
These Madagascar hissing cockroaches are the world's largest roach species, reaching nearly 4 inches long. The hissing noise is emitted as a defense mechanism. These aren't your typical New York City cockroaches. They are a fantastic roach species vital to the ecology and completely harmless.
This year you can upgrade your order to include a lovable plush roach, a scented roach candle, or a special Valentine virtual Bronx Zoo Animal Encounter with a live Madagascar hissing cockroach and another animal guest.
All upgrades are while supplies last. "Name-a-Roach" gift orders can be placed at BronxZoo.com/Roach.
ALSO READ: Historic Long Island lighthouse set to be restored
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
'Name-a-Roach' at the Bronx Zoo for your Valentine
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News