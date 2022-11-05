Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks out in a Twitter video about her husband's recent attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is speaking out about her husband's recent attack, just a few days after his release from the hospital.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is breaking her silence about the hammer attack on her husband, Paul.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you for your kind words, your prayers, and your good wishes for Paul. It's gonna be a long haul, but he's gonna be well," Speaker Pelosi said in a video on Twitter.

After the attack on Oct. 28, Paul had skull surgery for his injuries.

He returned home from the hospital this past Thursday.

Speaker Pelosi said the attack on her husband was tragic, but they have to remain optimistic.

