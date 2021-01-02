Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home vandalized overnight on New Year's Day

SAN FRANCISCO -- A home in San Francisco belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was vandalized early Friday morning with an apparent reference to lawmakers' failed efforts to provide Americans with $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks.The graffiti was found on the garage door of Pelosi's home overnight with the phrases "$2K", "Cancel rent!" and "We want everything."As of early Friday afternoon, the garage door was covered with black garbage bags.The vandals also left fake blood and what appears to be a pig head outside the House Speaker's San Francisco home.It's unclear if Pelosi was home at the time of the vandalism.Americans first received $1,200 as part of a COVID-19 relief deal at the start of the pandemic.Months later, lawmakers pushed through additional $600 relief checks, which Americans are now receiving.President Donald Trump last month made a push for Congress to increase the checks to $2,000, which Democrats then brought to a vote before it was blocked by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.The GOP leader claimed Congress had already provided Americans with enough aid during the pandemic.