Science

NASA's new mission includes Estee Lauder's night serum

Estee Lauder is heading out of this world - literally!

The cosmetic line is paying NASA for a new mission, which involves sending its night serum, Advanced Night Repair serum, to the International Space Station. Once the serum is out in the stars, the astronauts will take pictures of it for $17,500 per hour of their time. Estee Lauder plans to send the serum aboard a rocket set to launch on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

NASA allows five percent of the space station to be used for commercial companies. While Estee Lauder said it plans to use the photos taken on its social media, the astronauts won't be the ones photographed with the product. Instead, they will take video and photos of the product floating in the cupola of the space station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencebeautynasabeauty productsu.s. & worldspaceinternational space station
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment | LIVE
NYC issues notice for at-risk residents as COVID cases surge
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
COVID Live Updates: More hospitalizations than ever before, vaccine on horizon
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
2-way tolling begins on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
Show More
New drive-thru testing site in NJ as COVID cases surge
Instagram influencer's friend reveals her state of mind before death
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
NYC launches sweepstakes to encourage blood donations for holiday season
Nurses at NY hospital stage strike amid spike in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News