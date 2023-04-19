Autism nonprofit, Nassan's Place, to build community center in Newark

The founder of Nassan's Place, Nadine Wright-Arbubakrr joined Sandra Bookman to discuss the impact the new center will have on the lives of countless autistic children.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- April is National Autism Awareness Month.

Thanks to a gift from the city of Newark, thousands of children affected by autism are getting the support and the space they need to flourish in the form of a new state-of-the-art 15,000 square-foot community center.

Nassan's place is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of children and families affected by autism. The nonprofit provides educational and recreational programs, social outings, and resources in and around under-served communities.

The founder of Nassan's Place, Nadine Wright-Arbubakrr, joined Sandra Bookman to discuss the motivating forces behind Nassan's Place. Wright-Arbubakrr also talked about the construction of the new building and the impact it will have on the lives of countless children with autism.

Wright-Arbubakrr, a mother of a child with autism, 16-year-old Nassan, founded Nassan's Place nine years ago. She wanted to ensure that other parents would not struggle to find affordable services and programs like she did.

To learn more about Nassan's Place visit their website.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

ABC 7 UNITE

See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS

Watch Here & Now

Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES

We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help

Black Lives Matter

Black Voters Matter Fund

NAACP

National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform

No New Jails NYC

Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)

Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation

Black Lives Matter at School

Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey

Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)

Grandma's Place (Harlem)

Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)

Source of Knowledge (Newark)

The Lit. Bar (Bronx)

The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books

Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey

So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo

The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander

White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619

Black Wall Street 1921

Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Still Processing:

Movies

American Son: Available on Netflix

If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu

Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime

Selma: Available on Amazon Prime

The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime

When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries

13th: Available on Netflix

America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic

Becoming: Available on Netflix

I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube