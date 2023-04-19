Autism nonprofit, Nassan's Place, to build community center in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- April is National Autism Awareness Month.
Thanks to a gift from the city of Newark, thousands of children affected by autism are getting the support and the space they need to flourish in the form of a new state-of-the-art 15,000 square-foot community center.
Nassan's place is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of children and families affected by autism. The nonprofit provides educational and recreational programs, social outings, and resources in and around under-served communities.
The founder of Nassan's Place, Nadine Wright-Arbubakrr, joined Sandra Bookman to discuss the motivating forces behind Nassan's Place. Wright-Arbubakrr also talked about the construction of the new building and the impact it will have on the lives of countless children with autism.
Wright-Arbubakrr, a mother of a child with autism, 16-year-old Nassan, founded Nassan's Place nine years ago. She wanted to ensure that other parents would not struggle to find affordable services and programs like she did.
To learn more about Nassan's Place visit their website.
Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.
