Health & Fitness

3 Long Island beaches closed due to elevated bacteria levels

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Three beaches in Nassau County were closed Saturday because of elevated bacteria levels.

Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay, Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow and Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa are all off-limits to swimmers.

The county health department says it will reopen the beaches as soon as water samples indicate the bacteria levels have dropped off.

The closings come as the summer weather begins to heat up in the Tri-State area.

In New York City, pool season officially reopened on Saturday.
EMBED More News Videos

Summer pool season is back in New York City as the Parks Department's outdoor pools will reopen at full capacity.



Outdoor pools reopened at full capacity and will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week.


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countynew yorkbeachessummernassau county news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fire slowing rescue effort at FL condo collapse site with 159 missing
5 dead in New Mexico hot air balloon crash
Top firefighter during 9/11: 'Less hope' in finding FL condo survivors
J&J agrees to pay $230M to settle New York opioid claim
AccuWeather Alert : Heat and humidity are making a comeback
NYC Pride: Everything you need to know
2018 report pointed out 'major structural damage' at Florida condo
Show More
Couple from NYC missing after Surfside building collapse
Biden says he didn't intend to suggest infrastructure bill veto
FDA adds warning to COVID vaccines about heart inflammation risk
Trump to hold first campaign-style rally since leaving White House
New Jersey family recounts surviving Florida condo collapse
More TOP STORIES News