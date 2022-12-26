Nassau County sending emergency crews to western NY to aid with winter storm clean up, rescues

ROSLYN, New York (WABC) -- As the sun rose over Christopher Morley Park in Nassau County heavy-duty trucks were parked in preparation to help those in western New York after a winter storm paralyzed the area.

"We have here a small army to go out and help," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. "There will be 18 county employees, two large pay loaders, two pickup trucks, one large generator, one large air pump, four police cars and two Chevy Tahos."

The historic deadly storm caused treacherous driving conditions, loss of power for thousands, and at least 25 deaths in New York state.

Many of the reported deaths are of people inside or near their cars. Several were found in homes that were below freezing inside after power outages.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the conditions are so bad that emergency responders have not been able to help and almost every fire truck in the city of Buffalo was stranded, putting the city to a halt.

"There is a substantial, significant, devastating loss of this winter storm," Hochul said.

In a storm briefing on Sunday evening, Hochul said that the storm had surpassed the blizzard of 1977 in terms of ferocity and longevity.

The National Weather Service said the snow total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport stood at 43 inches (109 centimeters) at 7 a.m. Sunday. More snow is expected to fall until Tuesday.

The team leaving from Nassau County will be in western New York until Friday.

If more help is needed the Blackman said that he'll send another team later this week.

The heavy equipment will help workers navigate through the snow and ice that's piled up from this weekend.

"The argo vehicle is an 8-by-8 vehicle," Nassau County Emergency Management Comissioner Richard Corbett said. "It can go on land and in the water, it floats. It's mostly going to be used for transporting and supporting the humanitarian mission. What it's going to do mostly is help people from there houses and get help first responders get to certain places."

Despite this being a dangerous mission, the county volunteers are bringing a relief that is much needed this holiday season.

