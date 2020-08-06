Multi-vehicle crash seriously injures 2-year-old boy in Mineola

By Eyewitness News
MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) -- A two-year-old child suffered traumatic injuries as the result of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday in Mineola.

According to Nassau County Police, the crash originated as a head-on collision and later involved a third vehicle.

It happened on Old Country Road near Wisteria Avenue just after 6 p.m.

A 29-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son are being treated at a local hospital for their traumatic injuries.

The other injuries are described as minor.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Related topics:
mineolanassau countychild injuredcrash
