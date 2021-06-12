Nassau County police will be paid extra for wearing body cameras

By Eyewitness News
Nassau County police will be paid extra for wearing body cameras

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County will start wearing body cameras this fall and will get paid extra for it.

The deal was reached Friday with the county's largest police union.



Each officer will make an extra $3,000 a year for wearing the bodycams - at an estimated cost of $8 million a year for county taxpayers.

Police supervisors are also set to receive $3,000-a-year payments when the bodycam program is implemented.

Related topics:
nassau countypolice officerpolicebody cameras
