NEW YORK - (WABC) -- The death of Natalie Wood stunned the world on Nov. 29, 1981, 40 years ago this Monday.
This is how Channel 7 Eyewitness News covered the story, from Los Angeles to the streets of New York, where residents shared their disbelief that the beloved actress, who was only 43, was dead.
The death of Natalie Wood: Original 1981 news coverage
