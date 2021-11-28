vault

The death of Natalie Wood: Original 1981 news coverage

NEW YORK - (WABC) -- The death of Natalie Wood stunned the world on Nov. 29, 1981, 40 years ago this Monday.

This is how Channel 7 Eyewitness News covered the story, from Los Angeles to the streets of New York, where residents shared their disbelief that the beloved actress, who was only 43, was dead.

