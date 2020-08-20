2 tropical systems could threatened the U.S. as hurricanes next week

9:05 AM EDT: NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft finds that TD 13 has strengthened to Tropical Storm #Laurahttps://t.co/meGFS0Han4 pic.twitter.com/m85ApKXFeE — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 21, 2020

For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Laura has formed in the Atlantic. It's one of 2 tropical systems that could track toward the Gulf Coast, possibly as hurricanes.The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Hunter aircraft found that Tropical Depression 13 had strengthened to a tropical storm Friday morning. It's expected to skirt the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.Earlier on Friday morning, it was centered about 255 miles (415 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands and was heading west-northwest at 21 mph (33 kph).The forecast track shows the storm approaching the Bahamas and South Florida as a low-end Category 1 hurricane on Monday with a potential South Florida landfall on Monday nightTropical Depression 14 was forecast to graze the Atlantic coast of Honduras, then curve northward to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula possibly at hurricane strength and then potentially head for the Texas or Louisiana coast by Tuesday, again possibly strengthening into a hurricane.It is expected to become a tropical storm on Friday. Friday morning, it was centered about 30 miles (45 kilometers) north-northeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Honduras-Nicaragua border, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was headed west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).