weather

2 tropical systems could threatened the U.S. as hurricanes next week

Hurricane tracker: Updates from the National Hurricane Center
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Laura has formed in the Atlantic. It's one of 2 tropical systems that could track toward the Gulf Coast, possibly as hurricanes.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Hunter aircraft found that Tropical Depression 13 had strengthened to a tropical storm Friday morning. It's expected to skirt the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.



Earlier on Friday morning, it was centered about 255 miles (415 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands and was heading west-northwest at 21 mph (33 kph).

The forecast track shows the storm approaching the Bahamas and South Florida as a low-end Category 1 hurricane on Monday with a potential South Florida landfall on Monday night



Tropical Depression 14 was forecast to graze the Atlantic coast of Honduras, then curve northward to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula possibly at hurricane strength and then potentially head for the Texas or Louisiana coast by Tuesday, again possibly strengthening into a hurricane.

It is expected to become a tropical storm on Friday. Friday morning, it was centered about 30 miles (45 kilometers) north-northeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Honduras-Nicaragua border, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was headed west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).





MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar



RELATED: 2020 hurricane season storm name list
EMBED More News Videos

For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutabc7ny instagramtropical stormtropical storm isaiasweathernyc weathertropical weatherhurricane isaiasaccuweatherstormrainforecasthurricanepuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Filtered sun, moderate humidity
Tornado touched down in NJ during Wednesday storm, NWS confirms
NY revokes PSE&G LI incentive bonus over Isaias response
New homeowners' house crushed by tree as wild weather hits NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Postmaster testifies before Senate amid uproar over mail
3 dead in new gun violence across New York City
7 firefighters hurt as fire burns through home on Staten Island
Teen with stutter shares speaking advice Biden gave him
AccuWeather: Filtered sun, moderate humidity
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli to be sentenced in college bribery plot
2020 DNC: Biden officially accepts Dem presidential nomination
Show More
Family kicked off JetBlue flight over 2-year-old's mask refusal
7 train smashed windows could limit train service: MTA source
Thanksgiving Day Parade to go on this year -- with changes
Subway Series opener postponed after Mets COVID cases
7 On Your Side: Pandemic partying causing rise in noise complaints
More TOP STORIES News