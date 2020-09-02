Weather

Two new tropical storms, Nana and Omar, continue record setting hurricane season

Two newly named tropical storms continue the trend of 2020 being a record setting hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Nana and Tropical Storm Omar both set records as the earliest N- and O- named storms ever. That has pretty much been the norm for this season: Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, and Marco all set records for being the earliest of their respective letters to ever form.

The 2020 hurricane season is on pace to be the most active hurricane season ever, an honor currently held by the year 2005.

Tropical Storm Nana formed Tuesday morning in the Caribbean Sea. The system currently has maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and is moving west at 18 mph.

Nana is forecast to slow down and strengthen into a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday. It will move west along the Honduras coast and likely make landfall in Belize.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



Tropical Storm Omar formed a few hours after Nana.

Omar is located off the coast of North Carolina, and it is moving east, away from the United States.

Omar is not expected to make landfall anywhere. It will continue moving out to sea and should weaken to a remnant low by Thursday night.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two other systems in the Atlantic storm basin. The first is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression. The other is over the west coast of Africa and has a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression.

The historical peak of hurricane season occurs Sept. 15.

Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

