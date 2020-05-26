National Puerto Rican Day Parade Special airing on WABC-TV Channel 7

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The National Puerto Rican Day Parade might not be able to march up 5th Avenue as usual this year due to the pandemic, but that doesn't mean a celebration won't happen.WABC-TV and the National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) committee announce an exciting 90-minute community celebration taking place on Sunday, June 14 at noon.The official Parade program will be hosted by WABC-TV anchors Joe Torres and David Novarro along with Sunny Hostin, co-host of "The View."Featured will be special appearances from community leaders like Luis Miranda, Jr. as well as Puerto Rican television, film & music luminaries, including award-winning actor, composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda.The historic program is in tribute to the popular annual parade known for its festive display up 5th Avenue, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will carry on the tradition of America's largest celebration of Puerto Rican history, culture, historical figures and issues of importance."The Parade is more than a celebration of pride and culture. It's a platform for preserving our heritage while advancing our community by informing on important issues and promoting educational achievement," said Louis Maldonado, board chair for the NPRDP Board of Directors. "Given the profound impact COVID-19 has had on New York and communities across the nation, and with Puerto Rico still grappling with incessant earthquakes and its own COVID19-related pause, the Parade Board agrees it's critically important to continue the Parade's legacy while celebrating our resilience."The celebration will showcase winners of the NPRDP Scholarship program and serve as a fundraiser for the scholarship fund. For four consecutive years, the NPRDP has awarded $200,000 to 100 exceptional high school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores and juniors of Puerto Rican descent."It's more important than ever for communities to celebrate," said Debra OConnell, WABC-TV president and general manager. "We are proud to continue our partnership with the National Puerto Rican Day Parade committee on their official celebration this year."The National Puerto Rican Day Parade Celebration will broadcast on WABC-TV, Channel 7 from 12:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14. It will also be streamed on the station's website abc7ny.com as well as on the station's free news and connected TV apps on Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Apple TV, and RokuAdditional guest community leaders and artists will be announced in the coming weeks.