Clocks are ticking around every corner! The National Watch and Clock Museum is one of the only museums dedicated to horology, the history behind timekeeping and timekeepers.

COLUMBIA, Pa -- Clocks are ticking around every corner.

The National Watch and Clock Museum in Lancaster County displays the rich history of timekeeping.

The National Watch and Clock Museum is located in Columbia, roughly an hour away from Philadelphia.

It is one of the only museums dedicated to horology, the history behind timekeeping and timekeepers.