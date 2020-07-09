Naya Rivera search update: Search for missing 'Glee' actress turns to recovery operation at Southern California lake

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6309258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Ventura County sheriff's spokesman said the search-and-rescue effort for missing actress Naya Rivera has transitioned to a search-and-recovery operation.

LAKE PIRU, Calif. -- A search-and-rescue effort has transitioned to a search-and-recovery operation after actress Naya Rivera went missing at Southern California's Lake Piru and her young son was found alone on a rented boat, authorities announced Thursday morning.According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 33-year-old Rivera is presumed dead in a tragic accident after a boating and swimming excursion that began about 1 p.m. Wednesday."There's no evidence of foul play at this point," sheriff's Capt. Eric Buschow told reporters at the scene. "This may well be a case of drowning."Investigators said the former "Glee" star and her 4-year-old son made their way toward the north shore of the lake aboard the pontoon boat and did not return hours later as scheduled.A boat-rental employee went out on the water to search for them and found the child alone on the boat, sleeping. He was wearing a life vest, and an adult's vest was found on the watercraft, but his mother was nowhere to be seen.A multi-agency search was launched, including divers in the water and drones and a helicopter in the air. Searchers temporarily suspended their efforts at about 10 p.m. due to hazardous conditions.Hours after the search resumed by more than 80 personnel on Thursday morning, officials confirmed that Rivera was presumed dead. Sheriff's Deputy Chris Dyer said that did not change the intensity of the recovery operation.At a brief news conference at the lake, Dyer said Rivera had been familiar with the popular destination for boaters and swimmers, which she had visited several times.Rivera's 4-year-old son is from a marriage with actor Ryan Dorsey. The couple finalized their divorce in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.Rivera played Santana Lopez, a singing cheerleader in the musical-comedy "Glee" that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015. She appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated co-star Mark Salling, who died by suicide in 2018 at age 35 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.