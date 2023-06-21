Local basketball star eyes ticket to the NBA in this year's draft

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- With the 2023 NBA Draft just days away, a local basketball standout is hoping his name will be called on a stage not far from where he played as a kid.

Terry Roberts and his dad were on the sidelines Tuesday night in West Hempstead.

Roberts wasn't taking any chances on an injury two days before the NBA draft that could change his life. Every kid who played in the game dreams of someday being in Roberts' shoes.

Eyewitness News first took notice of Roberts back in 2015 when his East New York AAU team was ranked number one in the nation.

Roberts played a season for the University of Georgia Bulldogs and now believes he could hear his name called at the NBA draft this week. Some scouts think so too. He's done private workouts for some NBA teams, including the Brooklyn Nets.

"I get excited when I go to these workouts because it's a once-in-lifetime experience and when you get there they know everything about you, so I feel good every time I get out there, no nerves, I just get out there and play my game," Roberts said.

Terry's mom Allison Roberts says she's nervous. She says she wants her son to see his determination get results.

"He's very worked hard since he was a little kid," she said. "He's really been fighting, he's always the underdog, he's been fighting and he's proven himself."

Roberts' father says his son has a great support system and thinks he'll be fine.

Whether it's the Knicks, Nets or a different team, Roberts just hopes one of them calls his name in the draft.

The NBA Draft begins Thursday night in Brooklyn.

