North Carolina paramedic charged with fatally poisoning wife with ingredient found in eye drops

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina man has been charged with murder after his plot to poison his wife was uncovered.

Gaston County officials say Joshua Hunsucker, a paramedic, poisoned the mother of his children using an ingredient found in eye drops and nasal spray. Court documents state that Hunsucker would have likely had access to medications containing Tetryzoline because of his job.

Family and friends grew suspicious after Stacy Hunsucker's death last September. Stacy's mother alleged insurance fraud after Joshua cashed in his wife's $250,000 life insurance policies and refused an autopsy.

Stacy died at her home in Mount Holly, North Carolina on Sept. 23, 2018.

Co-workers also noticed that Joshua moved on with his girlfriend. Stacy's funeral was arranged and paid for by her parents, rather than Joshua, according to an affidavit.

Joshua's charges were for first-degree murder.
