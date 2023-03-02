Nurses union holding 'Day of Action' amid contract negotiations

The New York State Nurses Association will hold a "Day of Action" amid contract negotiations for its members at city-run hospitals.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York State Nurses Association will hold a "Day of Action" amid contract negotiations for its members at city-run hospitals.

The union is demanding better pay and increased staffing for its 9,000 union members across 11 locations.

Their current contract expires Thursday.

NYC Health + Hospitals previously released a statement about the negotiations saying, "NYC Health + Hospitals is grateful for the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice our highly-skilled nurses make every day. We look forward to negotiating a new contract with NYSNA when the current one expires in March and welcome new opportunities to strengthen our partnership with NYSNA and the nurses who are so essential to our mission and our system's success."

The union will hold candlelight vigils at the major city hospitals.

It comes just weeks after 7,000 nurses at private city hospitals went on strike, with similar demands.

Public sector nurses are not legally allowed to strike.

