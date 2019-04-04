Disasters & Accidents

Nearly two dozen injured in out-of-control Brooklyn fire

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on the 5-alarm fire in Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Nearly two dozen people have been injured in an out-of-control 6-alarm building fire in Brooklyn.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene on 702 44th Street in Sunset Park just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters had a tough time placing flames under control due to heavy winds.



A total of four civilians and 19 firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officials report the injures range from burns to sprains.

Officials say the fire started on the sixth floor.

The roof of the building collapsed during the fire, and officials say the building housing 54 apartments is uninhabitable.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.

