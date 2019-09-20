Neighborhood Eats: Greenpoint Fish and Lobster Co.

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn -- 'Greenpoint Fish and Lobster Co.' in Brooklyn has a mission - to offer fresh fish sourced from responsible fishermen and seafood suppliers who focus on sustainability.It is located at 114 Nassau Avenue in Greenpoint.Vinny Milburn is a fifth-generation fishmonger. There are fish in the front, and a restaurant in the back, where Chef Orion Russell serves an edited menu that includes fish and chips, squid and shishito peppers, and a jasmine rice bowl with grilled fish.The ethos is all about sustainability, not using endangered fish, and about using every part of the fish possible.Chef Orion Russell1 pound fresh tuna scrapings or loin meatpound shiitake mushrooms, stems removedcup tamari (soy sauce)cup coconut oilcup vegetable oil4 each, thin slices packaged cheddar cheese2 cups special sauce (recipe below)4 medium brioche buns, cut in halfShredded head crisp lettuce1 large beefsteak tomato, cut into 4 inch slices (if in season - otherwise skip)Freshly ground black pepper- If you don't have access to fresh tuna scrapings off the bone from a fish market, any fresh loin meat will do.- Simply mince the tuna into small workable pieces and keep refrigerated while you prepare the shiitakes.- Sauté the shiitake caps in coconut oil until golden and crispy. Add the tamari and allow to simmer for 5 minutes to reduce.- Pulse the shiitakes in a food processor until almost smooth or mince finely by hand.- Allow the shiitake purée to cool completely in the refrigerator. Once cool, mix it with the minced tuna by hand squeezing thoroughly until all large chunks of tuna are incorporated with the shiitake.- Form into 8 thin patties.- Sear quickly in a very hot cast-iron skillet or non-stick pan with vegetable oil on one side until caramelized. Flip the tuna patties, remove from heat and crack fresh black pepper and add the thinly sliced cheddar cheese (you may need to cook the patties in batches depending on the size of your skillet).- Add special sauce to the bottom of your brioche burger bun followed by crisp shredded lettuce and a tomato slice (if in season).- Top with two cheesy tuna burger patties and more special sauce just before adding the top bun.Here is the basis for a special at-home burger sauce. Our exact recipe will remain our secret.1 cup mayo1 cup ketchupcup Dijon mustardcup relishMix well and have fun! Find your own secret ingredient!----------