Neighborhood Eats: New taste of Thai food from Isan region at Zaab Zaab in Queens

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- For this week's Neighborhood Eats, we're taking you to a three-block stretch of Woodside Avenue in Elmhurst, Queens known as "Little Thailand Way."

That's where one restaurant owner is highlighting Northeastern Thai cuisine from the Isan region.

Zaab Zaab means delicious, delicious, or tasty, tasty.

"Our signature dish here is Mieng Pla Pow. We roast a whole fish daily per order. We stuff the pandang leaf, lemongrass in the belly, we salt encrust it, roast it and we serve with rice or rice noodles and two types of sauce," said Bryan Chunton, Zaab Zaab's owner.

He is excited to bring more herbs and spices from the region to Thai food that people might not know.

"For me it's very important to introduce Thai food to the public, it's not just Pad Thai and green curries and things like that, there are other types of dishes around Thailand," Chunton said.

He added that he is fully invested in the well-being of the neighborhood.

"This community meant a lot to me, I grew up here when I was little and now I live upstairs from the restaurant literally," he said. "I watched the neighborhood become what is known as Little Thai Way. We just became Little Thai Way last spring."

In addition to their Elmhurst restaurant, they have additional locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

