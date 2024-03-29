Neighborhood Eats: Clemente Bakery in New Jersey is cooking up 2,000 Easter breads for the holiday

SOUTH HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- With Easter right around the corner, a New Jersey family owned bakery is baking and distributing 2,000 Easter breads to help families celebrate the holiday.

Clemente Bakery, in South Hackensack, has been a household staple for New Jersey families since 1974.

They began half a century ago baking bread out of one brick oven and now three generations run an all-hands-on-deck effort in the family business.

Although the bakery's Easter bread is a huge favorite, customers also love the homemade cookies, pastries, brick oven breads, fresh mozzarella and so much more.

The bakery supplies restaurants all over the Tri-State and ships to people all over the world.

