Neighborhood Eats: Clemente Bakery in New Jersey is cooking up 2,000 Easter breads for the holiday

SOUTH HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- With Easter right around the corner, a New Jersey family owned bakery is baking and distributing 2,000 Easter breads to help families celebrate the holiday.
Clemente Bakery, in South Hackensack, has been a household staple for New Jersey families since 1974.
They began half a century ago baking bread out of one brick oven and now three generations run an all-hands-on-deck effort in the family business.
Although the bakery's Easter bread is a huge favorite, customers also love the homemade cookies, pastries, brick oven breads, fresh mozzarella and so much more.
The bakery supplies restaurants all over the Tri-State and ships to people all over the world.
Nina Pineda gets a look at one of the oldest bakeries in the area in the video player above.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.