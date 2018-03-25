Sandy Hook parents create app for students to report safety concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

A new app allows students to report safety concerns.

Eyewitness News
NEWTOWN, Connecticut (WABC) --
A new system created by the parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook massacre allows students to report safety concerns anonymously online.

The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System is available at schools in several states.

Reports made on the system's website or app are routed to either school officials or local police.

Parents say the free program can address bullying, substance abuse, suicide, or school shooting threats.

The managing director of Sandy Hook Promise is Nicole Hockley, whose son was killed in the 2012 shooting at Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootingschool safetyappNewtownConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News