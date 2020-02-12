New clue in Brooklyn cold-case murder released after 8 years

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released a clue in a cold-case murder mystery in Brooklyn nearly a decade later: a surveillance image of the suspect.Jamal Singleton was gunned down in front of his girlfriend's home on Greene Avenue back on Sept. 19, 2011.Police say Singleton was approached by the suspect and words were exchanged. Those words led to him being shot in the back.The victim's mother, Monica Singleton, has since rallied against gun violence and worked with the NYPD to help catch her son's killer.She said time hasn't healed her wounds."It doesn't soften the blow, it doesn't soften the pain, it's still there as if it's the first day," she told Eyewitness News exclusively on Tuesday. "I could be walking down the street and tears just fall."Singleton said police eventually stopped returning her calls until last month when she wrote NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea a letter and asked him to re-visit the case.Within days, she got a phone call from a detective who said they were releasing a photo in hopes that someone would recognize the killer.Singleton said she watched surveillance video in the precinct that showed both the shooting and a clearer image of the suspect's face. She wonders all these years later why the video was never released."Det. McDonald is the one who told me they cannot find it, they only have stills," she said. "How do you only have stills when I sat in the precinct and we watched it?"She said police are still searching for the tape.The suspect is described a male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches and was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap and a blue sweatsuit.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------