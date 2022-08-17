Girl Scouts add Raspberry Rally to cookie lineup

Raspberry Rally will be available to buy online in 2023

The Girl Scouts have added Raspberry Rally to their cookie lineup.

The Girl Scouts have revealed the newest edition to their cookie lineup.

Raspberry Rally is described as a sister cookie to Thin Mints.

It's infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating.

Raspberry Rally will be the first Girl Scout Cookie only available for online purchases and delivery directly to homes.

A local Girl Scout places the order for you online. The group said the goal is to help Girl Scouts build e-commerce skills.

They will be available during the 2023 cookie season, which runs January to April.