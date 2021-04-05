Married couple of 72 years finally reunite after separated by COVID

John Doyle, 94, and his wife Kay Doyle were separated after they both came down with COVID.
The couple was able to see each other, from time to time, at socially distant visits.
But John Doyle couldn't wait to give his beautiful wife a kiss when they reunited.
The New Hampshire residents say they are just lucky to be able to love each other after all of these years.
