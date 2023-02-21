American Dream Mall water park in NJ to remain closed while state reviews decorative helicopter fall

DreamWorks Water Park closed 'indefinitely' while state reviews decorative helicopter fall into the pool.

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The American Dream Mall DreamWorks Water Park will remain closed 'indefinitely' while the state reviews an incident that injured four people over the weekend.

A large decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling into a swimming pool below while people were in the water just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

The mall says the injuries were minor, but one of the four people was taken to the hospital. The rest of the injured left on their own.

American Dream released a statement saying they will conduct an investigation to "ensure the park meets all safety regulations as required."

Police say the water park was evacuated after the incident.

The water park had planned to reopen Wednesday, but now the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has ordered the park to stay closed pending a review of the incident.

DreamWorks Water Park is located about 13 miles west of New York City in the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

ALSO READ | Good Samaritan helps grandmother chase her stolen SUV with grandchild inside

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.