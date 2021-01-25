Society

Be Kind: Divorced NJ woman holding contest to give away her wedding, engagement rings

By Eyewitness News
A New Jersey native who is marking one year since her divorce did not know what to do with her wedding and engagement rings.

Instead of tossing or selling her rings, she decided to be kind and give them away.

Christine Bonavita, who now lives in Virginia with her daughters, is holding a contest to donate the rings, worth $3,500.

She is asking couples to write her why they think they deserve them.

Her ex-husband added his wedding band to the giveaway as well.

"I know that there's a lot of people out there that would never be able to have something like this, and they deserve it. And I no longer need them, and I'm completely at peace. I'm giving them out of love, Bonavita said, "I know a lot of people think, you know, there's bad juju or karma and I don't believe that. I'm, I get along great with my ex-husband. We have a great relationship with our children.

Bonavita has already received more than one thousand submissions from as far away as Asia and Africa.

She will notify the winners on Valentine's Day.

ALSO READ | New Jersey couple offers food to neighbors in need with blessing box
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates reports on the couple offering good to those in need during the pandemic.



----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycontestsengagementmarriageloveweddingsweddingbe kind
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Officers shoot suspect in Queens
Biden to reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions lifted by Trump
How much snow should we expect Tuesday?
Authorities shut down club with 75 people inside, dangerous levels of carbon monoxide
Biden to lift ban on transgender people serving in military
Mexico's president tests positive for COVID-19
Dad arrested in abduction of 2 kids from foster home
Show More
NYC Restaurant Week returns -- but with changes this year
3 men charged with running illegal gambling establishment with over 50 inside
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
YouTube star JoJo Siwa opens up about her sexuality
Man might need arm amputated after scaffolding crash
More TOP STORIES News