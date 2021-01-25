Be Kind: Divorced NJ woman holding contest to give away her wedding, engagement rings

Instead of tossing or selling her rings, she decided to be kind and give them away.
Christine Bonavita, who now lives in Virginia with her daughters, is holding a contest to donate the rings, worth $3,500.
She is asking couples to write her why they think they deserve them.
Her ex-husband added his wedding band to the giveaway as well.
"I know that there's a lot of people out there that would never be able to have something like this, and they deserve it. And I no longer need them, and I'm completely at peace. I'm giving them out of love, Bonavita said, "I know a lot of people think, you know, there's bad juju or karma and I don't believe that. I'm, I get along great with my ex-husband. We have a great relationship with our children.
Bonavita has already received more than one thousand submissions from as far away as Asia and Africa.
She will notify the winners on Valentine's Day.
