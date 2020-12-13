Extended clash between police, protesters in front of New Jersey jail

By Eyewitness News
HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- There were extended clashes between police and protesters in front of the Bergen County Jail on Saturday.

Video shows the officers scuffling with the demonstrators after threatening to arrest them if they did not back up.

Witnesses say the police also used tear gas and pepper spray.

It is unclear how many protesters were taken into custody.

The police were eventually able to place everyone behind a barrier.

The officers also formed a human chain while dressed in riot gear.

The demonstrators were calling attention to inmates who are on a hunger strike.

