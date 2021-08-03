Paterson school officials announce new vaccine initiative, will receive McDonald's vouchers

Paterson Superintendent Eileen Shafer announced the plan on Tuesday, and there is an incentive -- parents and kids participating in the program will each get $10 vouchers for McDonalds.
The program will provide transportation to St. Joseph's Health's vaccination clinic, or the Health Department.
"We want to encourage parents of students 12-years-old and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by making it easier for students be immunized," said Shafer.
Paterson has a 77 vaccination rate among adults. This number includes people 18 and over who could get the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. Out of the 13,000 school kids eligible for the vaccine, only 100 have been immunized.
"It is critical that we encourage vaccination among as many residents as possible, especially prior to the start of the impending school year," said Mayor Andre Sayegh. "We are grateful for the unwavering leadership of the Board of Education, City Health Department, St. Joseph's Health, and local businesses to make this next phase of Paterson's vaccination operation as amenable and accessible to youth as possible."
St. Joseph's health will provide the Pfizer vaccine at 11 Getty Avenue, behind the main hospital building.
The clinic will be open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Appointments can be made by clicking here.
The City of Paterson's Department of Health and Human Services will also be distributing the Pfizer vaccine at the department's vaccination pod at 176 Broadway. The pod is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The Paterson Health Department's mobile vaccination unit will also be at various locations throughout the city, operating Monday through Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturdays form 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The mobile unit's itinerary will be made public every week.
