Body of teen who disappeared while swimming in New Jersey reservoir found

Woodland Park Police say the body of the 15-year-old boy from Paterson was recovered Sunday morning in Great Notch Reservoir.
A search was launched after the teen disappeared on Saturday afternoon while swimming with friends.
The teen's identity has not yet been released.
