Body of teen who disappeared while swimming in New Jersey reservoir found

By Eyewitness News
Body of teen who disappeared while swimming in NJ reservoir found

WOODLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The body of a teenager who disappeared while swimming in a New Jersey reservoir has been discovered.

Woodland Park Police say the body of the 15-year-old boy from Paterson was recovered Sunday morning in Great Notch Reservoir.

A search was launched after the teen disappeared on Saturday afternoon while swimming with friends.



The teen's identity has not yet been released.

