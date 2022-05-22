Body of teen who disappeared while swimming in New Jersey reservoir found

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11874920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It only takes five minutes to hear how loved and respected Mr. Gill is at Glenfield Middle School.

WOODLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The body of a teenager who disappeared while swimming in a New Jersey reservoir has been discovered.Woodland Park Police say the body of the 15-year-old boy from Paterson was recovered Sunday morning in Great Notch Reservoir.A search was launched after the teen disappeared on Saturday afternoon while swimming with friends.The teen's identity has not yet been released.----------