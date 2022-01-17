Firefighters commended for battling massive blaze in Passaic warehouse

Hundreds of firefighters battled the 11-alarm blaze in an industrial complex.
The fire was finally put out on Saturday, but they had to come back to put out hot spots that flared up through the weekend.
It is still smoldering and crews are keeping a close eye on hot spots Monday, but firefighters did an amazing job knocking down the huge fire before it became a disaster.
Fire officials are looking at the possibility that the fire might have begun in the back or upper floors of the location.
They put in a heroic effort to prevent what could have been one of the worst disasters around.
The blaze erupted on Friday night at the Majestic Industries and Qualco Chemical Plant.
Two hundred firefighters braved the roaring fire, the danger of an explosion, and freezing cold temperatures to stay on top of the fire.
They kept it from reaching an area filled with potentially dangerous chemicals including chlorine.
The fire raged into Saturday because all the fuel in the building fed it.
Residents living nearby were ordered to keep their windows closed and the air quality was being monitored along with the water supply in the city.
Officials are commending the fire department in Passaic and from the other immediate areas for responding and keeping this blaze under control and not allowing it to spread.
"First and foremost, I give our profuse thanks to every single firefighter who arrived at the scene to assist in battling the blaze and containing it. This fire could have been a lot worse had they not contained it as it has been. We know one firefighter was injured and more than a dozen required medical attention, and we are grateful that everyone appears to be in good condition," Governor Phil Murphy said.
