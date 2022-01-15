Firefighters prevent massive fire from reaching main chemical plant in Passaic, N.J.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11470095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A massive chemical fire broke out at a warehouse in New Jersey on Friday.

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters were able to keep the flames from a massive fire at an industrial complex in Passaic, New Jersey away from the main chemical plant.A massive chemical fire in New Jersey is sending plumes of smoke through the air.The 11-alarm fire broke out just before 9 p.m. at the Majestic Industries warehouse on Passaic St.The company manufactures gaming and hospitality furniture for casinos and bingo halls and is connected to a chlorine manufacturer. Officials say the main chlorine plant is not affected by the fire.Firefighters say the main building where the fire broke out has partially collapsed.Mayor Hector Lora is asking all Passaic residents to keep their windows closed and to stay inside because it is a dangerous fire.Lora says streets are blocked off from Passaic St. from 1st St. past Columbia Ave all the way up to Main Ave. Officials say surrounding buildings do not need to evacuate.Eleven ladder companies, 32 engines and 200 firefighters from Passaic, Bergen and Essex counties were on the scene trying to get the fire under control on Friday night. Officials are trying to get fire boats to the scene.One firefighter was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.----------