4 families displaced after fast-moving fire in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire displaced four families after flames tore through several homes in New Jersey.

The fire on Jacques Street in Elizabeth was first reported around 6 p.m. and quickly grew to five alarms.

One person whose home was burned says it appeared the fire broke out in the ruins of a nearby abandoned home that actually burned down last year.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is helping displaced families find a place to stay.

