New Jersey residents concerned about flooding after heavy rainfall

LODI, New Jersey (WABC) -- Heavy rain and strong gusts of wind overnight left parts of the Tri-State area drenched Sunday morning.

In Paterson, the Passaic River has flooded the neighborhood, and a similar scene unfolded in Lodi, where there are concerns the Lodi River could overflow its banks.

The city of Lodi was left inundated after steady, pounding rain flooded parts of the community Saturday night turning streets into small rivers.

The impact left several vehicles submerged and basements under water.

"Every time that there is rain, I'm worried about flooding and all that," said Mary Jean Baretto, a Lodi resident. "It's all worries, all the time."

For former residents, the flooding reminds them why they decided to move from the flood prone area.

"We had five kids in the apartment and all the time it was very difficult, so we moved," said Aleandra Sandoval, a former resident of Lodi.

Back in January, the Saddle River crested and overflowed into the streets, leaving homes flooded and forcing residents to evacuate.

