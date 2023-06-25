  • Full Story
Lightning strikes man inside Cranford, NJ home

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, June 25, 2023 7:20PM
CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man was struck by lightning while inside his home on Sunday.

Cranford Police and EMS responded to a report about an electrocution that had taken place inside a home on Retford Avenue.

Upon arrival, officials found a man who had been electrocuted inside his garage.

Officials say the victim was using a power tool when a lightning strike occurred during Sunday afternoon's thunderstorms.

They say the current ended up charging the tool, which led to the victim getting electrocuted.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

