Rescues along the Passaic River floods New Jersey communities

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Parts of New Jersey remained under water on Thursday, even after the Passaic River reached its peak.

Some of the roads appear to look a little better than this time the day before, but there's still a long way to go before the water level recedes to below flood stage.

Emergency crews were busy in Paterson wading through floodwater to knock on doors.

People were clutching bags of their belongings as first responders reached them in boats and large vehicles.

Meantime in Wayne, the parking lot at Willowbrook Mall still had signs of flooding Wednesday night.

Large pools of water were still in the parking lot.

In Little Falls, streets are still flooded.

Families, who were ready to celebrate Christmas with lights on homes, decorations in the yard, are now dealing with flooding.

Many are still unable to go back to their homes.

"We had to leave because our heat went out. With the kids, and I'm expecting, we couldn't do it," a resident said.

"Right now the area is locked down for the safety of the residents. The water is unpredictable at this point, don't know what the status of the utility is," said Lt. Ryan Hayt, Little Falls Police.

Many people in Paterson say they want to know what's going to be done to keep this from happening time and time again.

Even once the water recedes, people will be going back home to a mess, so recovery will take time.

