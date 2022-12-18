Companies to pay $150 million for allegedly polluting stretch of Lower Passaic River

NEW JERSEY -- More than 80 companies may have to pay $150 million for allegedly polluting a 17-mile stretch of the Lower Passaic River in New Jersey.

The EPA and Justice Department announced a proposed consent decree with responsible parties on Friday.

The funds would go toward cleanup and would absolve the companies from further liability for past polluting of the river.

Officials say substances that were dumped include PCBs, mercury, copper, and lead.

The public will have 45 days to comment on the settlement.

