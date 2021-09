Anthony Johnson rescues stranded fish in Passaic, New Jersey

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson saw some fish stranded on the roads in Passaic, New Jersey... so he took matters into his own hands.The carp were carried into the streets of Passaic by the floodwaters and then were left stranded when the waters receded.Anthony piled the fish into a bucket before dropping them back into the Passaic River. At least 11 people were killed in flooding across New Jersey as Ida pounded the area with rain and flash flooding, with two others also feared swept away.----------