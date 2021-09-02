Weather

Anthony Johnson rescues stranded fish in Passaic, New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Reporter Anthony Johnson rescues stranded fish in Passaic

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson saw some fish stranded on the roads in Passaic, New Jersey... so he took matters into his own hands.

The carp were carried into the streets of Passaic by the floodwaters and then were left stranded when the waters receded.

Anthony piled the fish into a bucket before dropping them back into the Passaic River.



At least 11 people were killed in flooding across New Jersey as Ida pounded the area with rain and flash flooding, with two others also feared swept away.

RELATED | How much rain fell in NY, NJ amid historic Ida flooding?


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpassaicpassaic countyfloodingrescuefishweatherstorm damageflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 12 killed in NYC during historic flooding from Ida
Subway service slowly being restored; Metro-North suspended
At least 23 New Jersey residents killed in Ida flooding
LIVE: Eyewitness News Coverage of the historic flooding
How much rain fell in NY, NJ amid historic Ida flooding?
14 feet of water in Mamaroneck, 3 dead in Westchester
Video captures home explosion in NJ after flood prompts evacuation
Show More
Why Ida's remnants were a historic event for NYC
Homes destroyed as NWS confirms 3 tornadoes in New Jersey
4 dead when small plane crashes while taking off in Connecticut
Hochul signs extension on eviction moratorium through Jan. 15
NYC National Weather Service issues first ever Flash Flood Emergency
More TOP STORIES News