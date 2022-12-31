  • Watch Now
Paterson dedicates playground for children with special needs in honor of Roberto Clemente

Eyewitness News
Saturday, December 31, 2022 1:52AM
Paterson dedicates playground in honor of Roberto Clemente
The playground is inside Roberto Clemente Park.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The City of Paterson, New Jersey dedicated its first-ever playground that accommodates children with special needs - in honor of legendary Puerto Rican baseball player Roberto Clemente.

Saturday marks 50 years since Clemente died in a plane crash while delivering supplies to victims of an earthquake in Nicaragua.

