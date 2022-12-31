Paterson dedicates playground for children with special needs in honor of Roberto Clemente

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The City of Paterson, New Jersey dedicated its first-ever playground that accommodates children with special needs - in honor of legendary Puerto Rican baseball player Roberto Clemente.

The playground is inside Roberto Clemente Park.

Saturday marks 50 years since Clemente died in a plane crash while delivering supplies to victims of an earthquake in Nicaragua.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.