Police: Man from NJ drove toward pedestrians, crashed into Washington Monument security barrier

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON (WABC) -- U.S. Park police say a man from New drove toward pedestrians then rammed his vehicle into a security barrier on the grounds of the Washington Monument on Saturday night.



Jack Joseph Dessin, 38, is charged with attempted assault with a dangerous weapon and destruction of government property.

The pedestrians were not injured.

Dessin suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. He is due in court on Monday.

The incident is still under investigation.

