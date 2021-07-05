Police: Man from NJ drove toward pedestrians, crashed into Washington Monument security barrier

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10854633" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg says a woman's screams may have saved her life after she was tackled and strangled by a man before a bicyclist heard her yelling and intervened.

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- U.S. Park police say a man from New drove toward pedestrians then rammed his vehicle into a security barrier on the grounds of the Washington Monument on Saturday night.Jack Joseph Dessin, 38, is charged with attempted assault with a dangerous weapon and destruction of government property.The pedestrians were not injured.Dessin suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. He is due in court on Monday.The incident is still under investigation.----------