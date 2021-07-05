Police: Man from NJ drove toward pedestrians, crashed into Washington Monument security barrier

Jack Joseph Dessin, 38, is charged with attempted assault with a dangerous weapon and destruction of government property.
The pedestrians were not injured.
Dessin suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. He is due in court on Monday.
The incident is still under investigation.
